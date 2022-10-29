Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak come from behind to defeat 10-man-Gold Stars 2-1

Hearts have won their first game of the season

Hearts of Oak have finally recorded a win in the Ghana Premier League in the first four matches after coming from behind to beat Bibiani Gold Stars 2-1 on Saturday, October 29.

Before the league campaign was suspended three weeks ago, the handlers of the Ghanaian giants took the decision to sack treble-winning gaffer Samuel Boadu.



Subsequently, the club appointed Serbian tactician Slavko Matić as the new head coach to prepare the team for the resumption of the Premier League.



Today, Hearts of Oak hosted Bibiani Gold Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium in a matchday four encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.



Just nine minutes into the game, the visitors took the lead through a strike from Prince Kwabena Owusu that beat goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.

Despite the efforts from the Hearts of Oak players to get back into the game, the side failed to find the back of the Gold Stars net and trailed at halftime.



In the second half, the Phobians had a numerical advantage and capitalized on it to score through attacker Isaac Mensah in the 78th minute.



Ten minutes later, experienced midfielder Gladson Awako scored from a free-kick to complete an exciting come-back win against 10-man Bibiani Gold Stars.



Thanks to the win today, Hearts of Oak have now climbed to 9th on the Ghana Premier League table.