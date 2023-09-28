Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak eye victory over Bofoakwa Tano

Hearts of Oak Communications Director Kwame Opare Addo

The Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has referred to his club’s next match against returnees, Bofoakwa Tano, as a “cracker” due to the history between both clubs.

The Phobians are gradually finding their feet after two games in the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League after picking a win and one defeat.



Hearts of Oak lost 1-0 to Real Tamale United on match day 1 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Friday, September but managed to seal their first win when they recorded a 1-0 score over Nsoatreman at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 24.



It will be the third meeting between the two sides, having already met twice in the 2006 and 2007 season of the Ghana Premier League where Tano Bofoakwa held Hearts of Oak to a pulsating goalless draw.



In 2007, Hearts of Oak grabbed all three points after a slime 1-0 win over Bofoakwa.



Speaking to Accra-based Happy FM, Opare Addo disclosed why the awaited clash will be a tough one for his side.

“We didn’t get the expected results in our first game, but our team bounced back to win a difficult second game against a difficult Nsoatreman side. We are taking it one game at a time, we all know Hearts vs Bofoakwa is going to be a cracker, considering the history of both teams”



We are looking forward to an exciting match and we are positive of securing all three points on the day,” he added.



The Phobians on Tuesday, September 26 thrashed lower-tier side SABA FC in a friendly encounter and will be hoping to improve on the game against Bofoakwa who is yet to concede defeat in two games, having won one and drawn the other.



At the Sunyani Coronation Park, Tano Bofoakwa will welcome Hearts of Oak on match day 3 cracking encounter scheduled for Saturday, September 30.



LSN/KPE