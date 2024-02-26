Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak thump RTU 3-0

Hearts defeated RTU 3-0

Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak dominated and defeated Real Tamale United three-nil in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

The Phobians hosted RTU at the Accra Sports Stadium in their first game in the second round of the 2023/24 league campaign.



In a game serving as a Week 18 contest of the league season, Hearts of Oak started the game very well and needed just 17 minutes to take the lead.



A fine strike by talented youngster Hamza Issah handed the Phobians the deserved lead.



Later in the 39th minute, the forward scored again to complete his brace while sending his team into the second half with a healthy lead.

After recess, RTU did put up a fight but the quality on display could not match up to the hosts.



Thanks to a 70th-minute equaliser by Enoch Asubonteng, Hearts of Oak cruised to a thumping 3-0 win to amass all three points.



The win has taken the Phobians to 9th on the league table while RTU go bottom of the league standings.