Ghana Premier League: I want Asante Kotoko to be top after the first round - Prosper Ogum

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko's head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has set a high bar for his team's performance in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, expressing his desire to see them at the top of the table after the first round.

He said they desire to win their remaining 11 games in the first round to hit this mark.



Despite securing nine points from their first six games, the Porcupine Warriors' head coach remains unsatisfied with their current standing. Ogum emphasized the need for a flawless run in the upcoming matches to secure the top position.



"As I said, it is a learning cave, looking at the remaining matches left in the first round, we need to ensure that we win all these games and ensure that at the end of the first round we will finish at the top there," Ogum said at a press conference.

Before adding, "Kotoko is known to be the best, and we must always prove that we are the best."



Asante Kotoko have lost just one of the six league games they have played this campaign, winning two and drawing three.



The Porcupine Warriors will next take on Bechem United at home in match week seven of the league.