Ghana Premier League: 'Last kicks of dying horse powerful' - Karela United coach Abukari Damba on win over Kotoko

Karela United's head coach, Abukari Damba Abdul-Rahman

Karela United's head coach, Abukari Damba Abdul-Rahman, commended his team's dedication following a significant victory over Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club.

The triumph marked Karela's fifth win in the 2023–2024 Ghana Premier League season, achieved through a narrow 1-0 result against The Porcupine Warriors.



Giyasu Ibrahim of Karela secured the decisive goal, dealing Kotoko their fifth defeat on the road this season. Coach Abukari Damba acknowledged Kotoko's commendable performance in the match.



“I did indicate to you that the last kicks of a dying horse are very powerful. I think my players of course did demonstrate that, we worked hard towards this but I must also say Kotoko…they are very very good side.

"They distinguished themselves very creditably just that we did the needful by scoring the goal.”



The Pride and Passion lads recorded the important win over Asante Kotoko at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre in Nalerigu - only their second game at that venue after moving there at the start of the second round.