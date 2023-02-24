Ghana Premier League Limited duly registered – Implementation committee informs clubs

A new bank account has also been opened for the company

Source: Ghana Football Association

Ghana Premier League Limited has been registered with the Registrar of Companies of Ghana as a company limited by shares as the organising body of the Premier League with responsibility for the competition, its Rule Book (Regulations), broadcast and other commercial rights.

The Autonomous Premier League Implementation Committee said this during a meeting with the 18 betPawa Premier League clubs at the World Trade Centre in Accra on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.



This latest engagement follows previous meetings between the Premier League clubs and the Autonomous Premier League Implementation Committee headed by Togbe Afede IV.



The Premier League clubs were also informed of the opening of bank accounts for the Ghana Premier League Limited. The 18 Premier League clubs own one share each with the Ghana Football Association owning – one special share.



Each club will also have a Board Member on the Board of Directors of the Premier League Limited. The Board of Directors of the Ghana Premier League Limited will hold regular meetings during the course of the season.



As demonstrated at the meeting, consultation will be at the heart of the Ghana Premier League Limited and shareholders meetings of the clubs are the ultimate decision-making forum for the Ghana Premier League policy.



The Ghana Premier League Annual General Meeting will take place before the commencement of the first season and at the close of each season, at which time the relegated clubs transfer their shares to the clubs promoted into the Premier League from the Division One League competition. There are extensive regulations on how to handle these matters as regards shares transfers and related issues.

The Ghana Premier League Limited will work proactively and constructively with Member Clubs and the Ghana Football Association to establish the right standards and improve the quality of football in Ghana.



Following the registration of the Ghana Premier League Limited, the Autonomous League Implementation Committee and the member clubs will embark on various stakeholder engagements, such as, Institutions, Sponsors, partners, media right holders, supporters, the media, referees, Match Commissioners and Coordinators, stadium or facility owners, and the general public.



The media engagement will also include an education drive to update supporters and the public on the nature, form and Rule Book of the new organisation of the Premier League under the new company.



Togbe Afede IV who chaired the meeting praised club representatives for their excellent contributions and discussions which he said are a clear sign of their commitment to the new company.



The 18 Premier League clubs include, Aduana FC, Asante Kotoko SC, Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Accra Great Olympics FC, Accra Lions FC, Bechem United FC, Bibiani Gold Stars FC, Berekum Chelsea FC, Dreams FC, FC Samartex 1996, Karela United FC, Legon Cities FC, Real Tamale United, Tamale City FC, Kumasi King Faisal FC, Medeama SC, Nsoatreman FC and Oda Kotoku Royals.