Ghana Premier League: Preview of Bibiani Gold Stars vs Heart of Lions

Bibiani Gold Stars

There will be action in the Ghana Premier League in the upcoming weekend when clubs battle for points in Week 6.

The 2023/24 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign after commencing recently has gradually gained momentum.



During Week 6, all 18 participating clubs will be in action at the various match venues across the country.



The upcoming matches will be played from Friday, October 20, to Monday, October 23.



The last game that will be played on the matchday is the meeting between Bibiani Gold Stars and Heart of Lions.



Preview:



Gold Stars although not having a great start to the new league season has done well in the first five matches.

Now with a chance to play at home in Round 6, there is every confidence that a win is possible.



Especially coming up against newcomers Heart of Lions, fans of Bibiani Gold Stars are demanding a win from the team and nothing else.



The visitors who are equally not having a great start to the new season fancy their chances and want to give their all for their first win of the league season.



The team has so far drawn all four matches played and has one outstanding game to clear later.



Head-to-head:



At this level, Bibiani Gold Stars and Heart of Lions have never crossed paths.

That means whoever wins the upcoming contest will jump ahead on the head-to-head roaster by making history.



It is why both teams have prepared well since Monday to be in shape for a win.



Predicted scoreline:



Bibiani Gold Stars have picked two wins already this season and have that feel-good factor, unlike Heart of Lions.



While the home advantage will help Gold Stars, the resolute defense of Heart of Lions since the start of the new season clearly shows that this will not be an easy game.



Gold Stars 1-0 Heart of Lions.

Match details below:



Date: Monday, October 22, 2023



Venue: Duns Park



Referee: Julian Nunoo



Assistants: Peter Dawsa & Mumuni Tijani



4th Referee: Hassim Yakubu

Match Commissioner: Adjiri Barnor



Referee Assessor: Charles Nii Tagoe