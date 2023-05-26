0
Ghana Premier League: Refereeing very fair this season - Harrison Addo

Referee 36 File photo

Fri, 26 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, says officiating in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League (GPL) has been generally fair.

However, he admitted that there have been a few incidents of referees making incorrect decisions, as is the case in other leagues such as the Premier League and LaLiga.

The Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, is on record as saying that his side would have been at the top of the Ghana Premier League if the officiating had been fair.

“Generally, refereeing has been very fair, but there have been a few incidents that have arisen, just like in other leagues,” he told Asempa FM.

He also revealed that the association has not recorded any cases of referees receiving money to influence matches.

Harrison Addo also stated that people should report incidents of referees receiving money to influence games if they have any information.

“We have not recorded any incidents of referees receiving bribes. There are just allegations. People need to report such incidents when they have information,” he added.

