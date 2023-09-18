Ghana Premier League: StarTimes releases broadcasting schedule for matchday two

File Photo

Africa’s leading Pay TV service provider, StarTimes has announced the 2023/24 BetPawa Premier League week two fixtures this weekend.

Ahead of the new week, the official broadcasters of the league, StarTimes have released the list of matches to be televised.



Four games have been selected to hit the screens of Adepa Channel 247 on StarTimes including the top liner between Bibiani Gold Stars and Asante Kotoko on Saturday, 23rd September 2023 at Duns Park.



StarTimes will open the weekend with the game between Bofoakwa Tano and RTU on Friday, 22nd September 2023.

StarTimes has also selected the Accra Hearts of Oak tie against Nsoatreman FC on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium to go live.



