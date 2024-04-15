Ghana Premier League: Watch highlights of Dreams FC's 2-0 win over Asante Kotoko

Dreams FC dealt another blow to Asante Kotoko as the Porcupine Warriors' season continues to spiral downward.

Kotoko suffered a 2-0 defeat in Dawu on Sunday afternoon, extending their winless streak to seven games, losing six in the process.



Dreams themselves entered the game in a precarious position, languishing in the relegation zone. However, they managed a remarkable performance to secure the victory, lifting themselves out of the drop zone. They still have two outstanding games which could further solidify their position.



On the other hand, Kotoko, who finished the first round in second place, are now close to the relegation zone. The poor run of form has intensified calls from fans for the sacking of coach Prosper Ogum.



Midfielder Sylvester Simba opened the scoring for Dreams after 25 minutes with a deflected effort, followed by Derrick Agyei's goal to seal the victory.

Despite dominating possession, Kotoko struggled to create meaningful chances, managing only five attempts at goal and two shots on target.



Dreams FC showcased a professional performance, securing their first league win in seven attempts.



They will now shift their focus to the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup semi-final clash against Zamalek in Cairo on April 21.



