Ghana Premier League: We will give Kotoko tough match on Monday - Gold Stars CEO

Bibiani GoldStars

Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani GoldStars, Kwesi Adu, says his club will give Asante Kotoko tough competition when they meet in week 13 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

GoldStars will host the Porcupine Warriors on Monday at Dun’s Park on the back of an eight-game unbeaten run in the league while Kotoko are winless in their last three.



Kwesi Adu believes Kotoko are still favourites despite their three consecutive draws recently.



“Monday games against Kotoko is always difficult no matter the venue of the game. Last season, Kotoko defeated us both home and away so coming into this game, we are going to be extremely careful,” he told Akoma FM.



“We have been on a good run of form lately playing about 8 games without a defeat.

“We are going into our game with Kotoko as huge underdogs, it doesn't matter how Kotoko is performing currently they are still favourites in the game.



“If we win against Kotoko, hallelujah but I can't predict a win, all we (Gold Stars) can do is to uplift our performance and give Kotoko a tough game.



“I will offer my brother Nana Yaw Ampomsah a tough competition.”