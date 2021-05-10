Ghana Premier League: Week 23 review

File Photo: Professional football player

A few surprises here and there were witnessed in Week 23 of the Ghana Premier League as the league gradually comes to an end.

On Friday, at the Sogakope Park, the battle between WAFA and Great Olympics had fans of both teams sitting on the edge of their seats.



It was a 3-2 win for the ‘Dade Boys’ as they picked three points to move second on the league log.



A sublime freekick from Gladson Awako, an own goal from WAFA defender, Konadu Yiadom and a first goal for Abdul Mudasiru in the Ghana Premier League gave Olympics the three points.



At the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi, Asante Kotoko hosted Dreams FC.

The Porcupines came from behind to win 3-1 after Agyenim Boateng had scored from 12 yards for Dreams FC.



Michael Vinicius, Abdul Ganiyu and Francis Kumi ensured that Kotoko ascend to the top of the league with 41 points.



Liberty Professionals held Medeama SC to a goalless draw on Sunday. A disappointing Medeama SC descend to third spot on the league log.



The GPL positions fluctuate every week and the inconsistencies with the teams aren’t helping them.

Kwadwo Obeng Junior and Afriyie Barnie ensured that Samuel Boadu’s Hearts of Oak side came back to winning ways as they beat King Faisal 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



The Phobians are fourth on the log with 37 points and will need to pick up their form to stay in contention for the title this season.



GPL WEEK 23 RESULTS



WAFA 2-3 Great Olympics

Asante Kotoko 3-1 Dreams FC



Aduana Stars 1-0 Berekum Chelsea



AshGold 1-1 Eleven Wonders



Inter Allies 2-0 Sharks

Karela 2-1 B. United



Liberty 0-0 Medeama



Hearts of Oak 2-0 King Faisal



Dwarfs vs Legon Cities (ended midway).