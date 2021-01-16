Ghana Premier League: Yaw Preko dedicates victory over Inter Allies to Annor Walker

Great Olympics new head coach Yaw Preko

Source: ghanasp

Great Olympics new head coach Yaw Preko has dedicated his side’s 2-0 win over Inter Allies in the Ghana Premier League to his predecessor Annor Walker.

Preko, a former Ghana international, took charge of the game together with Godwin Attram after replacing Walker due to his illness.



Maxwell Abbey Quaye scored a brace from the penalty spot to hand victory to the Wonder Boys who had won none of the previous two games going into the fixture.

“We did this for Annor Walker,” he said in the post match interview.



Great Olympics have climbed temporarily third on the table after beating Inter Allies 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium in Friday’s sole game in matchday 9.

Source: ghanasp