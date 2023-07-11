1
Ghana Premier League clubs have lost their competitive edge - Mustapha Ussif

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has gone blunt on the quality of the Ghana Premier League.

The Member of Parliament for the Yagaba-Kubori constituency said the Ghanaian top flight has lost its competitive edge.

He added that it is time for the Ghana Premier League to reclaim its place among Africa's elite.

Mustapha Ussif was speaking at the 29th GFA Ordinary Congress on Monday in Kumasi.

“Our Premier League Clubs have lost their competitive edge, and it is time to reclaim our position among Africa’s best.

“The FA, Club owners and key stakeholders must invest in all aspects of the game to attract more fans, fill our stadiums, and regain our prominence in African club competitions," Ussif said.

“Let us develop strategies to make our domestic league more attractive, competitive, and financially sustainable,” he admonished.

He also urged the Ghana Football Association to undertake a comprehensive transformation of Ghana.

