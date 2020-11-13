Ghana Premier League clubs mourn late president Jerry John Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Ghana Premier League clubs took time to express their condolences on the untimely death of former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings.

Rawlings,73, lost his life after battling an illness at the Korle Bu teaching hospital on November 12,2020.



After news of his death came out, Nana Akuffo Addo and other key personalities expressed their condolences.



The Ghana Premier League clubs did same. Check out their reactions below:





We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of former Ghana President H.E. Jerry John Rawlings.



Our hearts and thoughts are with his immediate family, his party, government and the people of Ghana.



may he rest in Peace.#MEDSC #MauveandYellow ???????? #MEDSCtotheNextLevel pic.twitter.com/BnPWo8HPwC — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) November 12, 2020

In his time as leader of the country, Ghana made a lot of headway in sports and competed strongly in the international Space. His efforts were unmatched and always wanted Ghanaian representatives to do well..Rest well Sir...@JJRawlings_ #LegonCities #TheRoyals pic.twitter.com/WJIZYQwVuH — Legon Cities FC (@LegonCitiesFC) November 12, 2020

Our condolences go out to the family of the Former President J.J Rawlings.



May His Soul Rest In Peace ???? pic.twitter.com/5HYhHIWGOm — Berekum Chelsea FC (@BerekumChelseaF) November 12, 2020

????????????????????????????????

Rest Well Sir pic.twitter.com/4eAnPzQUbo — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) November 12, 2020