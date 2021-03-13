Ghana Premier League coaches end one day technical review programme

GFA's one-day technical review programme

Coaches in the Ghana Premier League have successfully ended a one-day technical review programme organized by the Ghana Football Association.

The programme which happened on Thursday, March 11, 2021, was led by the technical director of the Ghana Football Association Bernhard Lippert and assisted by Prof. Kwame Mintah.



It was a session decision to review in detail the first round of the Ghana Premier League by coaches of the various clubs.



German trainer Erich Ruthmoller who is in Ghana for a one-week technical advancement programme for national team Coaches was one of the speakers. The former German International spoke on modern trends of football, player psychology, team preparation and tactical approach to games.

Coaches were given the opportunity to pour out their challenges, exchange ideas, and come up with suggestions to improve the League, especially in the second round.



Other speakers included Club Licensing Manager Ben Julius Emunah, Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante, Mark Addo of the Competitions Department, and Director of Communications, Henry Asante Twum.



Black Satellites management committee chairman, Mr. Randy Abbey opened the session.