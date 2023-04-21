Ghana Premier League has been very competitive this season – Isaac Amoako

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Isaac Amoako

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Isaac Amoako believes the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign has been competitive.

A chunk of Ghanaians has recently raised concerns about the competitiveness of the domestic top-flight but a 39-year-old thinks otherwise.



In an interview with Footballghana.com, Amoako, a member of the Nsoatreman FC technical team hailed the clubs for making this year’s league among one of the most competitive leagues seasons in the country



“The Ghana Premier League has been very competitive looking at the points gap between the clubs. With eight games to end the season, no one can predict the winner or clubs that will suffer relegation and that tells you how competitive the league has been so far” he said.



Meanwhile, Isaac Amoako believes the Ghana Premier League title race is widely open considering the points gap between the teams.

Aduana Stars are currently leading the table with 47 points after 26 matches, followed closely by Medeama SC who are just three points behind them.



Hearts of Oak and Bechem United are third and fourth on the table with 42 and 41 points respectively, while Asante Kotoko occupy the fifth position with 39 points.



“I feel the Ghana league title challenge is open. Any club can win the title especially, from the 8th placed team to Aduana Stars who are on top of the table at the moment considering the points gap and matches left”



“One can boast of winning the league this season with maybe 9 points lead but for now, anything can happen because the points difference at the moment is only four” he said