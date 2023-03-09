0
Ghana Premier League is a dead product - Hearts of Oak board member Vincent Sowah Odotei

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Board member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei has unequivocally said clubs are struggling to attract fans to the stadia because the Ghana Premier League is dead.

Clubs have struggled to attract fans in the ongoing 2022/23 season.

The two most glamorous clubs, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have been widely blamed for the canker.

However, Vincent Sowah Odotei speaking in an interview as reported by Kumasi-based Pure FM said the Ghana Football Association [GFA] must ensure that football in the country is exciting and entertaining.

According to him, clubs are struggling to attract the numbers because the product [Ghana Premier League] is dead making it difficult to make the numbers.

"I have been saying this for a very long time that football must be entertaining," he said.

"Our game is not fit for purpose. You cannot force people to come and watch a game that is dry and not exciting.

"People have other competing stuff but they still love football so it is up to the regulator of the game to sit up and come up with regulations that will ensure that our game is competitive.

"I know it is very challenging but we must change the narrative. The lack of people at the stadia is not a new thing because it has been happening for the past 15 years and we have to address it but if we don't it will affect the game negatively and to me, it is the responsibility of the FA.

"You can't promote a dead product. We are doing our best but football is entertainment," he added.

