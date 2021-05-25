Ghana Premier League is one of the toughest in Africa - Karela United midfielder Umar Bashiru

Karela United midfielder, Umar Bashiru

Karela United midfielder, Umar Bashiru has rated the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League as one of the toughest leagues on the African continent.

Bashiru who joined the ‘Pride of the West’ from Asante Kotoko has been a key cog to the side in the ongoing season, amassing four man of the match prize.



Assessing the league, the enterprising midfielder indicated the competitive nature of the league makes it more difficult to predict who wins the league and who will go to the relegation.



According to him, the intensity and the physical aspect of the League makes it even more difficult.



” I think this league is very very difficult, it’s one of the toughest league on the continent.



“You could see at the table we have about five or six clubs fighting for the title.

“At the bottom, we also have five or six clubs fighting for survival.



“So this league is very very tough in terms of the physical aspect of it and intensity.



“It’s very very great.” Umar Basiru told Adamu Muftawu.



Karela United currently lie 5th on the league table with 42 points from 26 matches.