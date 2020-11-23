Ghana Premier League match-week two wrap: Asante Kotoko denied at the death

A late Berekum Chelsea equaliser denied Asante Kotoko three points

A late Berekum Chelsea equaliser denied Asante Kotoko three points in their Ghana Premier League (GPL) showdown on Sunday.

Emmanuel Keyekeh broke the deadlock for the visiting Porcupine Warriors in the 15th minute but Emmanuel Clottey's effort in stoppage time ensured the sharing of the spoils in the match-week two tie at the Golden City Park in Berekum.



Kotoko and Chelsea have each drawn their opening two games of the season, leaving them seventh and eighth on the league table, respectively.



Elsewhere on Sunday, Issah Ibrahim scored in the third minute of injury time to snatch a 2-1 home triumph for Dreams over Medeama. Joseph Esso opened the scoring for the hosts in the 14th minute before Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah's 74th minute effort drew the away side level.



Aduana Stars' first taste of 2020-21 GPL action, having had their matchday one opener against Hearts of Oak postponed, ended in a 1-1 draw away at King Faisal.



Bright Adjei shot the visitors into the lead two minutes prior to half-time but Boateng Frimpong hit back for the home side after the break. The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 66th minute when Isaac Kwain was sent off.



Karela United marked their return to the refurbished Crosby Awuah Memorial (CAM) Park with a 1-0 home triumph over Inter Allies, courtesy of a Diawisie Taylor 76th minute effort. The striker has scored in both games played thus far.

On Friday, a 3-0 win over Legon Cities propelled Great Olympics to the top of the league table. Gladson Awako, Maxwell Abbey Quaye and Samuel Ashie Quaye were on target for the hosts at the Accra Sports Stadium.



At the Nduom Sports Stadium, Elmina Sharks were held to a 1-1 draw by Liberty Professionals who, having missed a penalty on the hour mark, drew a 90th minute equaliser from Kwaku Karikari after Benjamin Tweneboah's first-half opener.



Earlier on Saturday, Hafiz Konkoni Wontah's 28th minute goal helped Bechem United to a 1-0 home win over Wafa. The winners are currently third on the league table.



Eleven Wonders are just behind Olympics on the table following their 2-0 home victory over Ebusua Dwarfs. Mohammed Tetteh Nortey and Prince Okraku scored to ensure three points for their side.



On Tuesday, Hearts of Oak will host Ashanti Gold in the last game of matchday two at the Accra Sports Stadium.