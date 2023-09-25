Ghana Premier League player exodus is inevitable - Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

Coach Chris Hughton

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton beleives player exodus in the Ghana Premier League is inevitable.

The topflight over the years has struggled to keep its best players after every season.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Ibrahim Imoro, Ismail Ganiyu, and Hafiz Wontah Konkoni, among other young promising players, have left the shores of the country for greener pastures.



Hughton speaking in an interview said it is imperative to set sights on the local league, highlighting the plethora of talents in the country and further shared his thoughts on the departure of players from Ghana to other countries.



“This is a question for every Head Coach in the last couple of years," he told Akwaaba Radio.

“There will always be, of course, players that leave here [Ghana] and go and play in Europe and this is something that has happened for quite some time.”



“If you generally gauge the national team, the Black Stars squad has most of the players playing abroad.”



“This is always the challenge, this is a challenge for the local league, the premier league to be at level, a competitive one that, whoever the Black Stars coach is, can look at it and pick from it," he added.



Chris Hughton who has led Ghana to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cuo of Nations (AFCON) was at the Sunyani Coronation Park and was also spotted at DUN's Park in Bibiani over the weekend as he hopes to assemble the best squad for the tournament in Ivory Coast next year.