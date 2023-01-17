1
Sports

Ghana Premier League players don't have 50k cedis in their account - Ex-Ashantigold captain

Richard Osei Agyemang 61 1200x600 Former Ashantigold captain, Richard Osei Agyemang

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ashantigold captain, Richard Osei Agyemang, has revealed that his move to join India League club Real Kashmir was solely motivated by money and nothing else.

According to Richard Osei Agyemang, playing in the Ghana Premier League didn't give him any financial gains and he went to India in search of what he didn't get while playing in his country.

He claimed that no player in the Ghana Premier League can boast of GH₵50,000 in their bank accounts even though they have been playing in the league for years.

“No Ghana Premier League player can boast of 50,000 Ghana cedis in his bank account for playing in the league for 5 to 6 years."

"I decided to move to India because of money. The GPL can’t afford that," Richard Osei Agyemang told Kumasi-based Wontumi FM.

Richard Osei Agyemang was part of the Ashantigold team that lost the 2021 MTN FA Cup finals to Accra Hearts of Oak.

