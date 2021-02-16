Ghana Premier League second transfer window officially opened today

The second transfer window in Ghana has officially opened today with clubs expected to confirm signing between not till March 18, 2021.
Clubs can add to their squads with players interested in making switches also moving to clubs of their choice.
Free agency players have the opportunity to affiliate with some Ghana Premier League clubs.
A statement from the FA reads:
The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that the second window registration for the 2020/21 season will be opened from 00:01 am on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, and close at exactly 11:59 pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
However, the International Transfer Window and the Domestic Transfer Window will be opened from 00:01 on Friday, February 12, and close at exactly11:59 pm on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Clubs are to note that applications that do not meet the correct STANDARDS SHALL BE REJECTED rather than be queried as queries are for only minor corrections.
All clubs are to take note and transfer and register their players within these stated dates.
Kindly note that there SHALL BE NO extension of the deadlines.
- Kotoko legend Abdul ‘Golden Boy’ Razak open to Hearts of Oak coaching job
- Asante Kotoko to strengthen squad in second transfer window - Board Member
- GPL Week 14: Karela regain top spot, Dreams thump Aduana Stars
- Kotoko ready to ‘break the bank’ to re-sign fans' favourite Justice Blay and ‘build team around him’
- James Akaminko joins Great Olympics
- Read all related articles