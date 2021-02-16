Ghana Premier League second transfer window officially opened today

A photo of a Ghana Premier League game between Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics

The second transfer window in Ghana has officially opened today with clubs expected to confirm signing between not till March 18, 2021.

Clubs can add to their squads with players interested in making switches also moving to clubs of their choice.



Free agency players have the opportunity to affiliate with some Ghana Premier League clubs.



A statement from the FA reads:



The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that the second window registration for the 2020/21 season will be opened from 00:01 am on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, and close at exactly 11:59 pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

However, the International Transfer Window and the Domestic Transfer Window will be opened from 00:01 on Friday, February 12, and close at exactly11:59 pm on Sunday, March 14, 2021.



Clubs are to note that applications that do not meet the correct STANDARDS SHALL BE REJECTED rather than be queried as queries are for only minor corrections.



All clubs are to take note and transfer and register their players within these stated dates.



Kindly note that there SHALL BE NO extension of the deadlines.