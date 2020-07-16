Sports News

Ghana Premier League set to return in October

Ghana Premier League

The 2019/20 campaign was cancelled following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the West African nation, but arrangement are being made for competitive football to return in two months time.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed August 15 to October 31 as the period for player registration and transfer.



"The Ghana Football Association (GFA), will open the next football transfer window from Saturday, August 15, 2020 and end on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in accordance with the GFA regulations,"astatement on the FA's website read.



"The registration window will be opened to the 18 Premier League clubs, 48 Division One League clubs, 16 Women's Premier League clubs, 72 Regional Women’s Division One League clubs, Regional Division Two League clubs, Regional Third Division League clubs as well as the Juvenile League clubs (U-13, U-15, U-17)," it continued.

This could be followed by the start of a new campaign.



At an Executive Council meeting on Tuesday, the FA announced the disbursement of fans to clubs in the country after being hit hard by the impact of coronavirus.



The government is yet to announce if contact sports can start, after easing lockdown restriction.

