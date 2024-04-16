Samartex Football Club are still top of the Ghana Premier League standings after Week 26

The weekend saw clubs in the division play various matches to clear their Round 26 commitments.



Among the results, the one that stood out was the game between Dreams FC and Asante Kotoko which ended 2-0 in favour of the former.



The result means the Porcupine Warriors are winless in the last six matches.



At the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday night, Hearts of Oak had to dig deep to come from behind to beat Karela United 3-1.

In the other results, there were wins for Bechem United and Samartex FC.



The updated Ghana Premier League table sees Samartex FC sitting at the summit of the Ghana Premier League table while Nations FC, Aduana Stars, and Medeama Sporting Club make up the top four.



Giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are 9th and 11th on the log respectively.



In the relegation zone, there is an ongoing battle between Karela United, Heart of Lions, and Real Tamale United.