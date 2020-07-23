Ghana Premier League to return in October with new format - Report

Click to read all about coronavirus →
The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League will be played in a different format when the season begins on October 31.
Football activity in Ghana was halted in mid-March due to the coronavirus crisis.
The country’s top-flight was consequently annulled following a marathon meeting by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on June 30.
According to media reports, the campaign will commence on October 31 but with a different format as the 18 teams will be divided into two Zones, i.e., Northern Zone and Southern Zone.
This new calendar is expected to help synchronise the local league with the European calendar.
Northern teams
Asante Kotoko
Ashanti Gold
Aduana Stars
Berekum Chelsea
Bechem United
King Faisal
Medeama SC
Eleven Wonders
Legon Cities FC
Southern teams
Dreams FC
Karela United
Hearts of Oak
Accra Great Olympic
Elmina Sharks
WAFA SC
Inter Allies
Ebusua Dwarfs
Liberty Professionals
Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold SC have been given the nod to represent Ghana in the CAF inter-club competition next season.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- King Faisal coach Slavisa Bozicic set to receive $3000 as monthly salary
- King Faisal coach Slavisa Bozicic set to receive $3000 as monthly salary
- Hearts of Oak shouldn’t compare themselves to other clubs – Sam Johnson
- Medeama star delighted with Austria move
- GFA will convince government for football to resume - GHALCA boss
- Read all related articles