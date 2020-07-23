0
Sports News Thu, 23 Jul 2020

Ghana Premier League to return in October with new format - Report

HeartsandKotoko1 File photo: Football activity in Ghana was halted in mid-March due to the coronavirus crisis

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League will be played in a different format when the season begins on October 31.

The country’s top-flight was consequently annulled following a marathon meeting by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on June 30.

According to media reports, the campaign will commence on October 31 but with a different format as the 18 teams will be divided into two Zones, i.e., Northern Zone and Southern Zone.

This new calendar is expected to help synchronise the local league with the European calendar.

Northern teams

Asante Kotoko

Ashanti Gold

Aduana Stars

Berekum Chelsea

Bechem United

King Faisal

Medeama SC

Eleven Wonders

Legon Cities FC

Southern teams

Dreams FC

Karela United

Hearts of Oak

Accra Great Olympic

Elmina Sharks

WAFA SC

Inter Allies

Ebusua Dwarfs

Liberty Professionals

Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold SC have been given the nod to represent Ghana in the CAF inter-club competition next season.

Source: Ghana Soccernet

