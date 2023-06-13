0
Ghana Premier clubs blessed with quality players to compete with other clubs on the continent - Kwesi Donsu

Akwasi Donsu Captain of Medeama SC, Kwesi Donsu

Captain of Medeama SC, Kwesi Donsu has indicated that Medeama SC has good players to make a mark in the CAF Champions League.

According to him, the Ghana Premier League side can win the CAF Champions League next season.

“Our league is blessed with top-quality players who are equally similar to those playing in other African countries and clubs. We are only behind in some few areas and I believe management and the board of Medeama will put up the right procedures that will help us make history.

“Winning the Africa Champions League is possible for Medeama and we will keep working hard for it,” Kwesi Donsu said in an interview with Akoma FM.

After winning the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title, Medeama SC will be Ghana’s representative in the CAF Champions League for the 2023/24 football season.

Captain Kwesi Donsu will be expected to play a key role for the Yellow and Mauve side.

