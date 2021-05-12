Ghana Rugby Board member explains Herbert Mensah’s suspension

Herbert Mensah has been suspended indefinitely by Ghana Rugby

The Vice President of Ghana Rugby, James Nunoo has disclosed that Mr. Herbert Mensah’s indefinite suspension as president and CEO was the collective decision of various stakeholders.

Ghana Rugby issued a statement on Tuesday 11 May, 2021 to suspend the former Asante Kotoko CEO for a lack of transparency, conflict of interest on the Board, disrespect for the Board among others.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware, James Nunoo explained some of the reasons why the Board decided to suspend him, “The players, CEO and club owners have all indicated they don’t want him anymore”.



“The Board has also tried to engage Herbert Mensah on countless occasions to address the board on the concerns raised by the stakeholders but he turned a blind eye to it so the Board decided to suspend him indefinitely after our checks indicated the concerns were valid.

“Also the investigation done by the Board and the club owners indicated that he has no regard for the league. He (Herbert Mensah) acts as an authoritarian leader; we don’t have access to our accounts, sponsors or anything.



“Anytime we try to find out these things, he tries to intimidate us”, he concluded.