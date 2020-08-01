Sports News

Ghana Rugby congratulates staff after recovering from coronavirus

Ghana Rugby team and management

ShareThe Ghana Rugby Football Union has congratulated staff who has recovered from the deadly Coronavirus.

Prince Boamah, a prop forward for the Ghana Rugby national team tested positive for Coronavirus weeks ago and has recovered after weeks in quarantine.



Prince Boamah



Boamah was among four personalities from the Ghana Rugby family who contracted the disease and have fully recovered.



On behalf of the Ghana Rugby Football Union, Mr. Herbert Mensah, the President and Board Chairman of the Union has congratulated Prince Boamah for successfully recovering from the disease which has killed over half a million across the globe.



In a video available to www.xliveafrica.com, Mr. Herbert Mensah seized the opportunity to urge Ghanaians to adhere to the safety protocols since the virus is real and has no respect for humans.



“We [Ghana Rugby] congratulate Boamah [Prince] for his recovery. A number of young boys and girls have tested for Covid-19, some of the results came positive and others were negative, so it’s not a big deal because the virus can catch anyone” “I am proud that Ghana Rugby has responsible people that look after one another which is the value and principle of Rugby. Prince was feeling strong before it came out that he has tested positive for Covid-19 but after weeks of treatment, he has fully recovered and back to work”, Herbert Mensah said in the video.



About Ghana Rugby



Ghana Rugby is the official full member of both World Rugby (2017) and Rugby Africa in Ghana-West Africa and is responsible for the management and development of the Game Rugby Union in the country.



The Union is governed by a Constitution and administers five KPAs (Key Performance Areas) namely:

(1) Youth Development & Growth through the World Rugby “Get Into Rugby” Programme,



(2) Women in Ghana Rugby,



(3) Training & Education,



(4) Domestic Competitions and



(5) International Performance.

Coronavirus cases in Ghana



Ghana has recorded 34,406 cases of the novel Coronavirus after 782 new cases were recorded as of July 29, 2020.



The latest update from the Ghana Health Service shows that 30,621 persons have recovered with the active cases now at 3,617 while 168 persons have sadly died.

