Ghana Rugby continues holding training matches ahead of continental tournament

A photo from one of the matches

Source: Ghana Rugby

Even though the next continental tournament for men and women is likely to be 1st/2nd quarter of 2023 the kids, men and women continue to train.

Daily training in the regions followed by/ training and competitive matches at the weekends are part of the programme.



This time the training and matches were graced by the presence of their highly popular captain Selom Gavor who flew in from South Africa to encourage the players!



The Captain of the Ghana Eagles Selorm Gavor coaching, officiating and playing with other members of Ghana Rugby across the 3 regions Greater Accra, Central and Northern Region.



The Eagles Captain separately had a coaching clinic with the ladies by the help of the technical team , Mr. Jeffery Chiwanda and Ms. Inusah Rafatu coached and officiated the ladies match.



The captain again had a session with the men before playing in one of the teams.

He advised the players to stay away from politics in Rugby and concentrate on playing and also work harder for International club calling.



Selorm confirmed that opportunities have been created for players to play in South Africa and encouraged all players to stay focused.











