Ghana Skolars Rugby League club appoints new executives

Source: Nsiah Kwabena Collins, Contributor

Ghana’s leading rugby club, Skolars Rugby, have appointed a new body of executives to steer the affairs of the team ahead of the country’s rugby championship scheduled to commence from May 23 to June 18 this year in Accra.

Announcing the new appointments on the club’s official Facebook page this week, the President of the club, Mr Riddick Alibah Nana Abrokwah noted that the move was in line with Skolars Rugby efforts to reclaim its glory.



The appointees are Edinam Yengbe, Team Manager; Melanie Wright, Administrative Secretary; Seth Mac-Bruce, Assistant Administrative Secretary; Nadia Lilian Enyan, Head of Marketing and PR; Jordan Annan, Assistant Head of Marketing; and Nana Kwame Safo-Kantanka as Head of Medics.



The rest are Chris Da-Gama, Head of Media and Communication; Collins Kwabena Nsiah Assistant as Head of Media and Communication; Williams Pearce-Biney as Head of Development; Seeba Mohammed as Assistant Head of Development; and Eunice Awuni as Head of Development (Women).



“As part of our efforts at adjusting our management body to ensure optimum effectiveness of the club, Ghana Skolars Rugby League Club wishes to inform all and Sundry that the following executives have been appointed to take charge of the affairs of the club for a period of one year,” Nana Abrokwah said.

The President also used the opportunity to appreciate the national league organising body and fellow competitors for making efforts to put the league together despite the pandemic.



“Rugby Leage has come to stay, all the best to all the other clubs and a great job to the Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG) for keeping the fire burning even though COVID-19 brought a major stagnation in all events,” he intimated.



Meanwhile, the league was abandoned last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Skolars Rugby Club was set up in 2018 and placed 2nd position in the last edition of the Ghana Rugby League. The team hope to go a step further this year when they face off against their opponents including Nungua Tigers, Bulls RLFC, Ghana Pirates Club and Titans Rugby Club in the Rugby League.