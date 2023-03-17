Ghana Swim League: 'Watch out for Meet 5!' – Abbiw Jackson exclaims

A board member of the Ghana's Swim League, Abbiw Jackson

Source: Ermines Onyema

Ghana’s first ever aquatic sports kick started on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Ghana Armed Forces Sports Complex, Burma Camp in the Greater Accra Region. 10 teams are currently registered in the 2022/2023 season of the Ghana Swim League which had its first Meet in November 5, 2022.

The second Meet took place in December 2022 and the third and fourth meet occurred in January 28 and March 11, 2023 respectively. 6 clubs started the league experience in Meet 1 and currently, impressive Lincoln Community



School made their debut in the Ghana Swim League Meet 4, bringing the total number of clubs registered in the swim league to 10. African Sharks failed to show up at the event in Meet 4 likewise Ghana’s best swimmer Abeiku Jackson, doubling as a two-time Olympian for the nation.



Initially, 196 swimming athletes were registered across 9 clubs and a total of 216 athletes are on the radar, representing 10 clubs registered in the league.



Besides, Ghana’s aquatic sports league boast of athletes ranging from age 4 to age 32 with Alexis Smith of Torpedo Swimming Club, the record holder for being the youngest Ghanaian swimmer at age 4.



The event had the likes of both boys and girls 50 Meter and 100 Meter



Breaststroke, boys and girls 50 Meter Freestyle and Butterfly, Mixed 50 Meter Medley Relay, boys and girls 100 Meter Backstroke among others.

Speaking to Ermines Onyema, an official media reporter for the aquatic sports from Radio Windy Bay, Abbiw Jackson, Board Member of the Ghana Swim League who doubles as the Manager for GH Dolphins had this to say,



“This has been a great Meet. As we follow the results of the swimmers, it is clear that Meet after Meet, they (athletes) are improving on their times



"They are improving on their technique and improving on their competitive spirit. That’s what we are looking for. That’s what the vision is even as we continue with GSL.



“Meet 5, I think it’s going to be even far better than Meet 4. It’s going to be more exciting…The competition is going to be greater. Watch out for Meet 5!".



Meanwhile, the Ghana Swim League Meet 5 is expected to bounce back on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Ghana Armed Forces Sports Complex, Burma Camp as Marlins remain top of the league log and GH Dolphins chase in second place.