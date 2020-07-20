Sports News

Ghana Swimming Association sends over 25 coaches to ‘school’ on World Aquatics Day

The participants in a group photo with the instructors

The Ghana Swimming Association on Saturday marked the 2020 edition of the World Aquatics Day Celebrations with an insightful seminar on swimming.

Over twenty coaches drawn from various swimming teams across the country were equipped with essential knowledge on swimming and how the sport can be elevated in the country.



The three-session based conference was led by astute instructors with a great deal knowledge on the sport.



The ‘Learn to Swim’ session which introduced the participant to the basics of swimming was led by Simon Dandjumah Asaah with John Kwame Bordebo serving as the instructor for the Water Safety session.



With the discipline now cleared to hold activities, national team coach Kojo Abbiw Jackson took the participants through a rigorous and exhaustive exercise on training during the coronavirus era.



Speaking to the press at the end of the day-long forum, Abbiw expressed satisfaction with the program.

Abbiw was happy that finally the swimming is back but encouraged his colleague coaches to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols at their various training grounds.



“It’s a day that we celebrate the things that we do and in Ghana, we decided to deal with learning to swim, safety and training during the COVID era. All in all, it was a useful day and we had fun”, he said.



The World Aquatic Day is an initiative of the World Governing Body of Swimming called F.I.N.A and Ghana has been marking it since 2018.



It was a very good seminar and everyone who attended it was happy with the input from the association and also thanked the executives for the enlightenment as well.

