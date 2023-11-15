Ghana Tennis president aims for growth through education after re-election

The elected executives of Ghana Tennis Federation

Source: Princeton Kwabena Wiredu, Contributor

The President of the Ghana Tennis Federation, Isaac Duah has said he plans to grow the sport through education after being re-elected in the Federation’s elections that were held in Cape Coast on Saturday, November 11, 2023.





“We need to grow tennis through education. We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Essex Street Academy together with the New York Square based in the USA and we're looking to create a career path where you could merge education and sports.” Isaac Duah told Asaase Sports.



"New York Square will collaborate with the University of Education Winneba to hold competitions, the best players will be camped and Ghana will go back to the days when we were one of the top nations in Africa,” Isaac Duah added.



Isaac beat his long-time opponent, Roger Crawford to remain in office for the next four years which he believes the transparency in his administration accounts for the confidence expressed by the Federation.



However, he’s confirmed to Asaase Sports that this will be his last term of office as the Federation’s president despite unlimited terms to contest for

the position.



“I think It's the open door policy, there is a lot of transparency in whatever we do. And then we engaged the regions, the players, the officials in whatever we do and we have created a fertile ground".



“We have managed to increase the tennis facilities across the country, with the support of Ghana Gas we have built in Tema, and the government is also putting up five new courts, as part of the 2023 Africa games in Borteyman”, he said.



Isaac Duah is also aiming to build the capacity of local tennis coaches with high-class programs in the first quarter of next year.



"We are going to run coaches programs, to get world-class players what do you have world-class players need to have world coaches which is all given experience which is an assured that implementation was just ideas".

“We’ll also put out initiatives that will enable more women to play tennis to create balance and thrive in the tennis community", he added.



Here is a list of the new executive members of the GFT:



President - Isaac Duah



Vice President - Cedric Dzelu



Treasurer - Sampson Shaibu

Board members:



Henry Larbi



Okpoti



Henry Boni



Jesse Debordes

Hajia Zenabu



Derrick Ewusie