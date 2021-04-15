Ghana U-20 and Great Olympics star Samuel Abbey aims at a move abroad

Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye was of the U-20 AFCON winning team

Accra Great Olympics defender, Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye has set his sights on a move abroad.

The 20-year-old has been outstanding for the Wonder Club as they currently occupy the second position on the Ghana Premier League table behind Asante Kotoko with 33 points.



In an interview with 442gh.com, he disclosed that playing abroad has been his long-time target and that, he is hoping to secure a deal abroad if such an opportunity comes.



“I am still looking forward to traveling outside if the chance comes. Because I feel I have what it takes. I am still fit and strong,” he added.

“My agent is looking for a club for me and I have also been contacted by some clubs here in Ghana, but I am looking to go outside,” he concluded.



Samuel Abbey was part of the Black Satellites squad that won the U-20 AFCON title in Mauritania for Ghana in March.