Ghana U-20 beat Division 2 side Asekem FC in friendly ahead of WAFU Cup

Black Satellites

The national U-20 team, the Black Satellites defeated lower-tier side Asekem FC 2-1 in a friendly on Wednesday as part of preparations ahead of the WAFU Zone 'B' Championship.

Captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Precious Boah scored for the U-20 team with Benjamin Awuah grabbing a consolation for the Division 2 team.



The Black Satellites have been preparing for the tournament to be held in Togo next month at the GFA Technical Center in Prampram.

This was their second preparatory game in four days, after dispatching Premier League side Karela United over the weekend.



Ghana has been grouped alongside Nigeria and the Ivory Coast at the WAFU Championship which serves as a qualifying tournament for the Africa Youth Championship next year.