Ghana U-20 captain Daniel Afriyie ready for Black Stars call-up after AYC heroics

Black Satellites captain, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Black Satellites captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh says he is ready for a senior national team call-up after leading the U-20 team to Nations Cup glory.

The Accra Hearts of Oak forward led by example scoring a brace in the final to help Ghana win a fourth Africa U-20 Cup of Nations with a victory over Uganda last Saturday.



"Sure I am expectant and ready for black stars call up," he said in an interview with Oyerepa FM. "I am praying I get the chance because it has always been my dream and with the experience, I have garnered with the Under 20 tourneys I am sure I can do something for Ghana," he added.



Afriyie Barnieh is yet to score in this season's Ghana Premier League, but he has been an integral member of the Phobians in the ongoing campaign.

The 19-year-old joined the Phobians two seasons ago from Division Two side Madina Republicans.



He has been on the radar of some European clubs with reports suggesting, French Ligue II side Amiens are monitoring his progress with Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak.