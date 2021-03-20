Ghana U-20 defender Ivan Anokye seals move to Inter Allies FC

Ghanaian teenager, Ivan Anokye Mensah

Ghanaian teenager, Ivan Anokye Mensah has sealed a move to Inter Allies FC for the remainder of the 2020/2021 football season.

The defender was part of the Ghana U-20 team that won gold at the 2021 Total CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament hosted in Mauritania.



In a bid to add quality to their team, Inter Allies FC has secured the services of Ivan Anokye from Academy side MSK Zilina Africa FC.



“We are delighted to announce that Ghana U20 defender Ivan Anokye Mensah has signed for us.



“He joined us from lower-tier side MSK Zilina Africa FC until the end of the 2020/21 season,” Inter Allies announced Friday.

Speaking in an interview after completing the move, Ivan Anokye says he is elated to sign for a club known for developing talent in the country.



“We all know what this Club is made of, they have a track record of developing young players and that’s why I am excited to be here.



“I can’t wait to give my best and help the team in the second round, I just can’t wait to get started,” he said as quoted on interalliesfc.com.