Ghana U-20 goalie Danlad Ibrahim delighted with semifinal victory over Gambia

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad

Black Satellites goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim is ecstatic with Ghana's progress to the final of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The Asante Kotoko shot-stopper was at his best as the three times Africa U-20 champions reached the final with a 1-0 win over the Gambians.



Ibrahim wrote on Twitter after the game, "Glory be to Ya ALLAH. Great Win and a Clean Sheet. Happy Independence Month for Ghana."



The 18-year-old has conceded only three goals at the tournament and remains in contention for the golden gloves award at the tournament following his outstanding displays at the competition in Mauritania.

The Black Satellites will face debutants Uganda in the final on March 6, 2021, at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott.



