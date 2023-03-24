0
Menu
Sports

Ghana U-23 forward Afriyie Barnieh confident of a win against Algeria today

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh 456789 Ghana U23 forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana U-23 forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has provided an update on the mood in the camp ahead of the clash against the Algeria U23 team.

The two countries will face off later tonight in the final round of the qualifiers for the 2023 U23 CAF Championship.

Speaking to Citi Sports in an interview, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh disclosed that the Black Meteors have prepared very well for the game.

“From what I have seen at training and then what is going on in camp I think we can do it. But you know football is an unexpected game. From what I have seen everything is going well.

“We are hoping for the best. We are motivated for this game,” Daniel Afriyie Barnieh stressed.

The game between the Ghana U23 team and the Algeria U23 is scheduled to be played in Annaba later tonight.

The game will kick off at 9 pm. Ghana needs a positive result to make the reverse fixture easier.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Uganda government responds to US threat over anti-LGBTQ+ law
Bagbin 'cautions' Afenyo-Markin
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
Related Articles: