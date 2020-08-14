Soccer News

Ghana U23 captain Yaw Yeboah opens up on the mental impact of coronavirus in Spain

Ghana U23 skipper Yaw Yeboah

Ghana U23 skipper Yaw Yeboah has opened up on the mental impact of the COVID-19 during his stay in Spain.

Yeboah played on loan at Spanish lower-tier club Celta Vigo B from CD Numancia.



The former Ghana U20 star says staying alive after being on a lockdown for over three months was paramount following a self recovery.



"Staying alive was all that mattered. Unlike humans who see colours, coronavirus does not," Yeboah revealed to the BBC.



"It has put all talks of racism and other societal challenges on the back burner because everyone just wants to be alive.



"I survived the lockdown by being closer to my Christian faith, support those I could with whatever I had. It is all we can do because we are not going to take anything with us when we leave here."



Yeboah admitted he had panic calls from his family and relatives in Ghana as the coronavirus was spreading so quick and a rise in the death toll in the European country.

He also revealed that he made calls back home to check on his family and assured they are safe as he was coping with the situation in Spain.



"When I wake up and hear the number of deaths daily… it's scary and crazy," Yeboah added:



"My family in Ghana were worried and scared for me because they hear about the rising figure in casualties where I am, so it's normal for them to be concerned about my safety.



"The world has never experienced this Covid before. It's a big lesson and a reminder of some of the things that we take for granted."



Yeboah signed for Polish giants Wisla Krakow few days ago.

