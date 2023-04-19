0
Ghana UEFA tourney success sparks interest in U-17 side

LIVE STREAMING: Spain Versus Ghana (UEFA Under 16 Tournament) Ghana were crowned champions on Tuesday following victory over Switzerland 3-2

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's recent success in the UEFA U16 Development Tournament has sparked renewed interest in the country's U-17 side.

Ghana were crowned champions on Tuesday following victory over Switzerland 3-2 in a closely contested match to finish top with a 100% record, having previously defeated host nation Serbia and then Spain.

The Black Starlets' impressive performance in the tournament, which they won with a perfect record, has led many to believe that they could be a strong contender in upcoming U-17 competitions.

The team's focus and determination in the tournament has certainly caught the attention of football enthusiasts, and many are eagerly anticipating their next outing.

With Ghana having won the U-17 World Cup twice before, there is great potential for the current crop of players to make history once again.

