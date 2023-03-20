Ghana Water Polo receives donations from KAP7.

Ghana Water Polo have received support

Source: Parvis Dornu, Contributor

In preparation for the first-ever Water Polo festival in Italy, Ghana Water Polo Association President, Mr Prince Asante Sefa-Boakye has received items to boost the team's readiness. The donation was made by Kap7 International.

Among the items were competitive suits for men and women as well as competition balls for youths, ladies, and men.



In response to the donation, Mr Asante expressed his deep gratitude. "This item will bring a lot of joy to these young Ghanaian sports boys and girls, especially those from poor communities, because they will know others care about them and support them." In order to help these young people achieve their goals, he encouraged others to support them in various ways," he said.



Sefa-Boakye called on the corporate world and all individuals to continue to support this brilliant course. Additionally, he called on sponsors to assist with FedEx and DHL shipping of the items to Ghana.



"No donation is too small, and your contribution will expeditiously help support mobile expenses, the cost of shipping equipment, and all other expenses."

"Through independent ambition, support & finance, we have seen the progress of Ghana Water Polo moving at a fast pace in the bid to become a globally recognized entity.



"However, nothing on this planet lasts without collective community support."



"It is with humility that I ask for donations to further solidify this vision and make it a lasting one."



The mission of Ghana Water Polo is to catalyze the promotion of water safety, inspire the admiration of aquatics across the diaspora, & foster an everlasting bond of comradery through sports that can only be achieved through athletics.