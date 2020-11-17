Ghana Wheelchair Tennis players call for support to develop sport

Athletes and members of the Ghana Wheelchair Tennis have called on corporate organizations in Ghana to come to their aid and support their quest to promote the growing sport in Ghana.

According to the players, the items they use to train are inadequate and below standard, making it difficult for them to excel in local and international tournaments.



Feeding has also become a huge problem, especially during the Coronavirus era, they have said.



Speaking exclusively to UniverSports at the Babolat Tema Tennis Doubles finals, Ghana Wheelchair Tennis captain, Abdul Razak Nuhu expressed his gratitude to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for their kind gesture, after receiving items from the international Tennis body in February this year.



The items donated included rackets, Tennis apparel for both men and women, as well as coaches and tennis shoes for players.



“We are facing some problems, especially with our equipment. Our wheelchairs are not good for us but we are managing them. It is the ITF that is helping us, and we thank them for that. So we are pleading to Ghanaians to help us,” he said.

Razak also believes that helping Wheelchair tennis players in Ghana will attract more disabled in the country to the sport.



Bernard Tagoe, a teammate, also noted that: “We need a lot. when we don’t have food to eat, we find it difficult to train. We also need standard wheelchairs to enhance our movement on the court. So we’re calling on the cooperate organizations to come to our aid.”



Meanwhile, the Wheelchair players applauded Baboo Sports for allowing them to participate in the 2020 Babolat Tema Tennis Doubles.



“We also thank Baabo Sports for the opportunity to participate in this great competition. We were very delighted when they invited us to compete,” they said.