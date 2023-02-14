3
Menu
Sports

Ghana Wheelchair Tennis team attacked by armed robbers in Nigeria

Fo6f1ltWYAEv7ka.jfif One of the team members who was attacked

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Wheelchair Tennis National Team were attacked and robbed of their valuables by armed robbers in Nigeria

The team were on their way to Ghana after participating in a tournament.

The unfortunate incident occurred around 2:30 am on Tuesday at Ogun Stage in Nigeria.

Despite efforts to escape, the robbers managed to break the windshield of the vehicle and made away with some of their valuable items.

Three members of the team sustained injuries on their faces following the attack. Members of the team who sustained injuries were taken to the hospital where they received treatment.

The Wheelchair Tennis National Team were on their way to Ghana from Nigeria after participating in the 2023 ITF World Team Cup Africa Qualifiers.

The team is made up of No.1 seed Daniel Laryer, Razak Baba Abdul and National Ranking Tour 1 Champion, Bernard Yawson.

Also among the team are Bridget Nartey, Issah Zenabu and Stacy Mensah Konadu with coach Philip Plange.

The tournament took place started on 8th February and ended on the 12th in Abuja, Nigeria.



JNA/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘FixTheCountry’ originator speaks on why he failed to join protesters
Ibrahim Mahama to fly former NSMQ genius to South Africa for treatment
How police officers disguise as prostitutes to help arrest criminals
Afari-Gyan advises political parties
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi