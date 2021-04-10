Ghana Women's Premier League: Match day 8 preview - Southern Zone

The Women's league returns this weekend

The second round of the Women’s Premier League returns this weekend after a month-long break.

In the Southern Zone, leaders Hasaacas Ladies ended the first round of the campaign without defeat will host Lady Strikers on Sunday. There are other exciting fixtures to look ahead to, here is what to expect this weekend.



Immigration Ladies vs Berry Ladies



Immigration Ladies have an opportunity to finally win their first home game of the campaign at the third attempt as they welcome Berry Ladies FC to the McDan La Town Park. The ‘service Ladies’ have endured a tough start to the domestic season, sitting outside the top half of the table, 6th with 5points. Coach Joseph Badger will demand a response from his team after a long break but face a tough test especially after losing striker Faustina Kyereme upfront.



The ‘Berries’ were stunned in Sekondi on match day 7, dropping to the second spot on the final day of the first round. Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo’s side the Southern Zone table for 6 weeks and kept an unbeaten record until the 1-0 loss to Hasaacas Ladies.



The likes of Constance Serwaa Agyemang, Ernestina Tetteh and Nina Norshie were pivotal in midfield; Abigail Tawiah Mensah held it together in goal while Felicity Asante was clinical upfront for the team. The reverse of this fixture was on match day 1 in a classic 5 goal thriller that ended 3-2 in favour of Berry Ladies.

Hasaacas Ladies vs Lady Strikers FC



Yusif Basigi's side are the only team with a perfect record in the first round and would leave nothing to chance when they play at home against Lady Strikers on match day 8.



The Sekondi based club will begin the second round without one of their reliable stalwarts, Linda Eshun who has joined Spanish side C.D Parquesol Feminino, a second-tier side. Striker Milot Pokua was the match winner when they met Berry Ladies before the end of the first round.



Lady Strikers on the other hand did not relent after that defeat but churned out some good results, beating Thunder Queens, Soccer Intellectuals and Sea Lions convincingly. Suzzy Dede Teye was in devastating form, as she won the February Player of the Month accolade.



Rashid Iddi seemed to have found the magic wand getting to the end of the first-round judging from the output of the likes of Gladys Amfobea and Gifty Addai Boakye. An earlier encounter between both sides on match day 1 saw the ‘Dooo Ladies’ winning 2-1 on the day.

Sea Lions Ladies vs Soccer Intellectuals Ladies



Still win-less this season, Sea Lions will be hoping that the Nduom Sports Stadium can become their favorite ‘happy place’ when Soccer Intellectuals visit this weekend. The team has had a dormant attack and leaky defense, scoring 5 goals and conceding 13 in the process.



That notwithstanding, the brightest spot for this Sea Lions team is being the only side to have claimed a point from leaders, Hasaacas Ladies at the Gyandu Park. Soccer Intellectuals have had an inconsistent first half of the season, winning four of their opening 7 games, and drawing 3 games to command a more than respectable 4th place on the zonal league table.



The first meeting between both sides on match day 1, Adina Akpo, Jennifer Adjei Mensah and Mary Awuah Boateng ensured Soccer Intellectuals dispatched Sea Lions 3-1 with Alice Sarpong getting a consolation for Sea Lions. The ‘butweku mma’ will be looking for revenge at home while; Soccer intellectuals look to strengthen their dominance over their regional rivals.



Thunder Queens FC vs Police Ladies FC

After that memorable 1-1 draw with Police Ladies on match day 1, Thunder Queens took their feet off the accelerator even though poster girl, Elizabeth Oppong was in fine form. The team lost at home in a dramatic fashion to Lady Strikers and had to struggle till day 7 to register a win.



This uninspiring performance left the team in 7th position with 5points. Coach Edna Quagraine seized the break to beef-up and also patch-up the rough edges ahead of the second round. Police Ladies have taken 8 points from a possible 21 in the first round, something uncharacteristic of the team.



Coach Oswald Frank Sam is keen on ending the recent slump in form and has said earlier before the break that he hopes for a transformative effect on side getting into the second round. This match day 8 fixture will take place at the Comms 8 Park on Saturday.