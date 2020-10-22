Ghana and Ajax sensation Mohammed Kudus ruled out of action until next year 

Ghana and Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been ruled out of action until next year, the Dutch giants have announced.
The 20-year-old picked up an injury in his debut Champions League game against Liverpool at the Johann Cruyff Arena on Wednesday night.
Kudus sustained the knee injury after a collision with Liverpool midfielder Fabinho before he was substituted.
The club has announced he has suffered a meniscus injury that will keep him sidelined for several months.
GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered that there is an injury to his meniscus in his right knee that requires surgery.
It is expected that he will no longer be available for play before the winter break.
Come back stronger, Mo! ??— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 22, 2020
Mohammed Kudus has suffered a meniscus injury that will keep him sidelined for several months.#UCL
