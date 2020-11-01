Ghana and Newcastle winger Christian Atsu's mother dies

Ghana international Christian Twasam Atsu's mother, Afiko has died, the winger announced on social media.

Madam Afiko died on Saturday, but the cause of the death was not revealed in the announcement.



According to reports, she had been battling illness for some time now.



He wrote: “Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure as you left us today #RIPMum".



It has been a tough year for Atsu and the latest news is not what he needed.

Atsu has been declared unwanted at Newcastle United and is struggling to find a new club.





Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure as you left us today #RIPMum ???????? — Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) October 31, 2020

