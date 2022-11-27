2
Ghana are reckless - Kwon Chang-hoon on how South Korea will exploit Black Stars

Kwon Chang Hoon South Korea midfielder Kwon Chang-hoon

Sun, 27 Nov 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

South Korea midfielder Kwon Chang-hoon is confident of victory ahead of his side's second group game against Ghana on Monday.

The Asian giants held Uruguay in a highly-entertaining goalless draw last Thursday in their group opener while Ghana lost in a controversial encounter against Portugal.

With both sides needing a win to enhance their chances of advancing to the next stage, Chang-hoon believes South Korea can take advantage of Ghana's weakness.

“We tend to give a lot of space to the side fullback. We have a lot of fast players. I think it is a game that must be played. I will analyze the remaining time and prepare well," he told reporters at the team's training session.

He added: "There seem to be a lot of players who are quite speedy and reckless. There were many cases where the opponent also played with one-on-one ability, but it made Portugal's backspace a lot of threat. There are players with one-on-one ability, so we need to think It's the same.

Ghana will face South Korea at the Education City stadium in Al Rayyan on Monday.

