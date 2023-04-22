1
Menu
Sports

Ghana attacker Braydon Manu scores to inspire Darmstadt to a 2-1 win over Karlsruher SC

Braydon Manu Ghana forward Braydon Manu

Sat, 22 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Braydon Manu put up an impressive performance for Darmstadt on Friday afternoon and helped the team to defeat Karlsruher SC 2-1 in the German Bundesliga 2.

The player started for his team today when the side hosted the Round 28 opponent of the German lower-tier league.

Just 11 minutes into the first half, Karlsruher SC took the lead when the team scored through Fabian Schleusener.

Pegged behind, Darmstadt regrouped and began to take control of the match.

After playing well for a while, the hosts equalised in the 26th minute as Braydon Manu found the back of the net.

That goal inspired Darmstadt to play more confidently as the team netted a second goal in the second half thanks to a strike from Philip Tietz to seal a 2-1 win.

With his goal today, Braydon Manu now has seven goals and six assist this season in the German Bundesliga 2.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress
How Oppong-Nkrumah plotted to bring me down over galamsey fight – IMCIM chair
Gabby replies Frimpong-Boateng
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana